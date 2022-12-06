George Washington (1984)

This miniseries covers the life of George Washington, from the time he is a young man, through his experiences in the French and Indian War and his rise to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. It concludes shortly after the end of the war, with Washington's return to his home in Mount Vernon.
|Barry Bostwick
|Gen. George Washington
|Jeremy Kemp
|Gen. Horatio Gates
|James Mason
|Gen. Edward Braddock
|Patty Duke
|Martha Washington
|Clive Revill
|Lord Loudoun
|Hal Holbrook
|John Adams
View Full Cast >