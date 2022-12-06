Not Available

George Washington (1984)

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Buzz Kulik

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MGM/UA Television

This miniseries covers the life of George Washington, from the time he is a young man, through his experiences in the French and Indian War and his rise to lead the Continental Army during the American Revolution. It concludes shortly after the end of the war, with Washington's return to his home in Mount Vernon.

Cast

Barry BostwickGen. George Washington
Jeremy KempGen. Horatio Gates
James MasonGen. Edward Braddock
Patty DukeMartha Washington
Clive RevillLord Loudoun
Hal HolbrookJohn Adams

