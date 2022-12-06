Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

In the future when technological enhancements and robotics are a way of life, Major Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 take care of the jobs that are too difficult for the police. Section 9 employs hackers, sharpshooters, detectives and cyborgs all in an effort to thwart cyber criminals and their plans to attack the innocent.
|Atsuko Tanaka
|Motoko Kusanagi (voice)
|Akio Ôtsuka
|Batou (voice)
|Osamu Saka
|Daisuke Aramaki (voice)
|Rikiya Koyama
|Hideo Kuze (voice)
|Sakiko Tamagawa
|Tachikoma (voice) / Togusa's Wife (voice)
|Taimei Suzuki
|Kubota (voice)
