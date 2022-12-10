Not Available

God’s Favorite Idiot

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

On the Day

Clark Thompson (Ben Falcone) is a mid-level tech support employee, who takes saunas with his dad, Gene (Kevin Dunn), pines after his co-worker Amily (Melissa McCarthy), and loves his cats. When he starts to glow, he begins to realize this isn’t an average day at the office and God has bigger plans for him. Clark can’t save mankind by himself, he must gather his flock of mismatched co-workers, his longtime crush Amily and angelic allies to outwit Satan herself (Leslie Bibb). Together, they’re just a bunch of average humans coming together for the greater good because, after all, you can’t save the world alone.

Cast

Ben FalconeClark Thompson
Melissa McCarthyAmily Luck
Leslie BibbSatan
Kevin DunnGene Thompson
Yanic TruesdaleChamuel
Usman AllyMohsin Raza

View Full Cast >

Images