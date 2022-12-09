Not Available

Good Girls

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amblin Television

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it's time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery store. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn't take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think.

Cast

Christina HendricksBeth Boland
Mae WhitmanAnnie Marks
RettaRuby Hill
Matthew LillardDean Boland
Manny MontanaRio
Reno WilsonStan Hill

