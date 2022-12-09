Not Available

Good Witch

  • Family
  • Fantasy
  • Comedy

Studio

Whizbang Films

The new original series "Good Witch" stars Catherine Bell, who returns as the beloved Cassie Nightingale, alongside young star Bailee Madison as Grace. James Denton will play Cassie's new next door neighbor, a divorced doctor and single dad who stirs things up in Middleton when he discovers Cassie's signature charm is more than just a magic touch.

Cast

Catherine BellCassie Nightingale
Bailee MadisonGrace Russell
James DentonDr. Sam Radford
Catherine DisherMartha Endicott Tinsdale
Sarah PowerAbigail Pershing

