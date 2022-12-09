The new original series "Good Witch" stars Catherine Bell, who returns as the beloved Cassie Nightingale, alongside young star Bailee Madison as Grace. James Denton will play Cassie's new next door neighbor, a divorced doctor and single dad who stirs things up in Middleton when he discovers Cassie's signature charm is more than just a magic touch.
|Catherine Bell
|Cassie Nightingale
|Bailee Madison
|Grace Russell
|James Denton
|Dr. Sam Radford
|Catherine Disher
|Martha Endicott Tinsdale
|Sarah Power
|Abigail Pershing
