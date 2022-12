Not Available

Gormiti Nature Unleashed is an Italian animated series co-produced from Giochi Preziosi and Mondo TV. After the first Gormiti series success among Italy and Europe, production companies decided to revive it in a combination of 3D and CGI animation. The new 52x22′ series is titled Gormiti: Nature Unleashed. According to Michelle Azoury, head of sales and brand manager at Mondo TV, it “does not discount the earlier series but does not directly address it either.”