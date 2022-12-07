In a European country neatly tucked beside the Alps Kazuya Kujo returns from studying abroad at the prestigious Saint Marguerite Academy, where urban legends and horror stories are popular. His brainy friend, Victorique, is much more intrigued by true stories, and she uses her unrivaled logic to solve mysteries even the town's famous detective can't.
|Takuya Eguchi
|Kujou Kazuya
|Aoi Yuki
|Victorique de Blois
|Noriko Shitaya
|Avril Bradley
|Toru Okawa
|Brian Roscoe
|Yui Kano
|Cecile Lafitte
|Miyuki Sawashiro
|Cordelia Gallo
