Gosick

  • Animation
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

BONES

In a European country neatly tucked beside the Alps Kazuya Kujo returns from studying abroad at the prestigious Saint Marguerite Academy, where urban legends and horror stories are popular. His brainy friend, Victorique, is much more intrigued by true stories, and she uses her unrivaled logic to solve mysteries even the town's famous detective can't.

Cast

Takuya EguchiKujou Kazuya
Aoi YukiVictorique de Blois
Noriko ShitayaAvril Bradley
Toru OkawaBrian Roscoe
Yui KanoCecile Lafitte
Miyuki SawashiroCordelia Gallo

