Government Cheese

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Yoruba Saxon

"Government Cheese" is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.

Cast

David OyelowoHampton Chambers
Simone CookAstoria
Jahi Di’Allo WinstonHarrison
Bokeem Woodbine
Jeremy Bobb
Louis Cancelmi

