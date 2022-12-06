Not Available

Grace and Frankie

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Studio

Skydance Television

In this irreverent and touching series, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin star as Grace and Frankie, a pair of frenemies whose lives are turned upside down - and permanently intertwined - when their husbands leave them for each other. Together, they must face starting over in their 70s in a 21st century world.

Cast

Jane FondaGrace Hanson
Lily TomlinFrankie Bergstein
Martin SheenRobert Hanson
Sam WaterstonSol Bergstein
Ethan EmbryCoyote Bergstein
Brooklyn DeckerMallory Hanson

