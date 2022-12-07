Not Available

Great Canadian Parks celebrates the incredible diversity of Canada's natural environments, by exploring the natural history and cultural heritage of its protected areas. From the Rocky Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean, with the great forests and plains in between, Great Canadian Parks discovers what makes each of these great parks unique, it's topography, wildlife inhabitants and hidden treasures. We examine the elements that tie them together in one of the most comprehensive park systems in the world. Great Canadian Parks offers a stunningly beautiful collection of episodes characterized by abundant wildlife, stunning natural beauty and compelling stories. Host Peter Trueman asks the questions of the people who know their parks, and visits the people who love and use them. It is an exploration of Canada through it's Great Canadian Parks.