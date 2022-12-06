Not Available

Grey's Anatomy

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

The Mark Gordon Company

Meet Meredith Grey, a brilliant first-year surgical intern at Seattle Grace Hospital. Together with her fellow residents-in-training, Meredith navigates her way through the daily traumas and social land mines of the life inside the hospital and out in the real world. Grey's Anatomy is a smart and witty look at young people struggling to be doctors and doctors struggling to be human.

Cast

Ellen PompeoMeredith Grey
Justin ChambersAlex Karev
James Pickens Jr.Richard Webber
Chandra WilsonMiranda Bailey
Vanessa Bell CallowayLucinda Gamble
Chris CarmackAtticus Lincoln

View Full Cast >

Images

33 More Images