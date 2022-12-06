Not Available

Grimm

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Television

Nick Burkhardt thought he prepared himself for the realities of working as a homicide detective until he started seeing things he couldn't explain. Nick's life turns upside down when his Aunt Marie reveals they are descendants of an elite group of hunters, known as "Grimms," who fight to keep humanity safe from supernatural creatures. As Nick digs deeper into her past, he realizes that he will have to shoulder the responsibility of his ancestors.

Cast

David GiuntoliNick Burkhardt
Silas Weir MitchellMonroe
Russell HornsbyHank Griffin
Sasha RoizCaptain Sean Renard
Reggie LeeSgt. Wu
Bree TurnerRosalee Calvert

