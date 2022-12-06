Nick Burkhardt thought he prepared himself for the realities of working as a homicide detective until he started seeing things he couldn't explain. Nick's life turns upside down when his Aunt Marie reveals they are descendants of an elite group of hunters, known as "Grimms," who fight to keep humanity safe from supernatural creatures. As Nick digs deeper into her past, he realizes that he will have to shoulder the responsibility of his ancestors.
|David Giuntoli
|Nick Burkhardt
|Silas Weir Mitchell
|Monroe
|Russell Hornsby
|Hank Griffin
|Sasha Roiz
|Captain Sean Renard
|Reggie Lee
|Sgt. Wu
|Bree Turner
|Rosalee Calvert
View Full Cast >
20 More Images