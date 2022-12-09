Not Available

Explore the nitty-gritty of ground warfare in an engaging and unpredictable way. From Ancient Egypt to Afghanistan in 2008; Crusader castle-builders to 21st century robotics experts and from Roman slashing weapons to AK47s – we tell the fascinating story of how Ground Warfare has evolved through more than 3000 years of human experience. Featuring hands-on demonstrations, lively reconstruction archaeology interspersed with dramatic archive footage and international expert opinion, this powerful four-part series demonstrates everything from how chain mail stops an arrow and how night-vision goggles can make a mouse look the size of a small dog, to how cutting edge 'invisibility shields' can hide a tank.