Guilty Pleasures (2015)

Not Available

Your favorite Food Network stars reveal their best-kept, most-intimate, guilty-pleasure secrets for the first time ever! We visit the locations and meet the chefs who make these crazy, ooey-gooey, "I-can't-believe-I'm-eating-this" food masterpieces! From a 24-layer chocolate cake to a mega-bacon cheeseburger to a filet mignon covered in fried oysters, Guilty Pleasures shows off dishes whose very names make your stomach rumble. Read more at: http://www.foodnetwork.com/shows/guilty-pleasures.html?oc=linkback