Gundam Build Fighters

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Kenji Nagasaki

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

SUNRISE

The story is set in the near future when GunPla Battles, competitions that pit Gundam plastic models against each other, have become popular worldwide in the "Second GunPla Boom." Sei Iori, a first-year middle-school student and the only son of a model shop owner, is talented at building GunPla, but inexperienced in the GunPla Battles. He encounters a mysterious boy named Reiji, who happens to be an accomplished Gundam Fighter. Together, they strive for the GunPla Battle world championships.

Cast

Mikako KomatsuSei Iori
Sachi KokuryuAria von Reiji Asuna
Kotono MitsuishiRinko Iori
Tokuyoshi KawashimaTakeshi Iori
Masashi HiroseMr. Ral
Yui IshikawaChina Kousaka

