This is a story about the detectives at the Jinnan Police Station in Harajuku, Tokyo. Azumi Tsuyoshi, head of the Criminal Affairs Department trusts his staff and usually does not interfere with their investigation. However, one day, a dead body is found in the neighborhood. Toyo Ota, a neighbor, is spotted screaming into a microphone towards the victim's house. Azumi who thought this was strange felt the need to investigate this case himself. He starts talking to her and they become friends, but the next day, Toyo surprises him by saying that she is the one who killed the woman and surrenders to the police.