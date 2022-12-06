Both a gift and a curse, Will Graham has the extraordinary ability to think like his prey—he sees what they see, feels what they feel. But while Graham is pursuing an especially troubling, cannibalistic murderer, Special Agent Jack Crawford teams him with a highly respected psychiatrist – a man with a taste for the criminal minded – Dr. Hannibal Lecter.
|Hugh Dancy
|Will Graham
|Mads Mikkelsen
|Hannibal Lecter
|Laurence Fishburne
|Jack Crawford
|Gillian Anderson
|Dr. Bedelia Du Maurier
|Caroline Dhavernas
|Dr. Alana Bloom
|Fortunato Cerlino
|Isp. Rinaldo Pazzi
