Not Available

Hannibal

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dino De Laurentiis Company

Both a gift and a curse, Will Graham has the extraordinary ability to think like his prey—he sees what they see, feels what they feel. But while Graham is pursuing an especially troubling, cannibalistic murderer, Special Agent Jack Crawford teams him with a highly respected psychiatrist – a man with a taste for the criminal minded – Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Cast

Hugh DancyWill Graham
Mads MikkelsenHannibal Lecter
Laurence FishburneJack Crawford
Gillian AndersonDr. Bedelia Du Maurier
Caroline DhavernasDr. Alana Bloom
Fortunato CerlinoIsp. Rinaldo Pazzi

View Full Cast >

Images

23 More Images