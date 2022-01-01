Not Available

Happily Ever After is a 20-episode Singaporean Chinese drama which is telecast on Singapore's free-to-air channel, MediaCorp TV Channel 8. It made its debut on 6 February 2007 and ended on 5 March 2007. This show is unique as it starts off seeming like a period drama but later evolves into a modern setting. There are many references to figures and stories from Chinese mythology and folk tales such as Cowherd and Weaver Girl, Journey to the West and the Eight Immortals. The first episode drew some controversy as it had a scene in which Wu Gang and Erlang faced off in the nude with their private parts blurred on screen.