At 15, Melissa Moore discovered that her beloved father was the prolific serial killer known as "Happy Face." Jumping off from Moore's true-life story, her father contacts her to take credit for another victim, pulling her into an extraordinary investigation of her father and his crimes. As she discovers the impact her father had on his victims' families, she must face a reckoning of her own identity.
|Annaleigh Ashford
|Melissa Moore
|Dennis Quaid
|Keith Jesperson / Happy Face Killer
|James Wolk
|Ben Moore
|Tamera Tomakili
|Ivy
|Khiyla Aynne
|Hazel
|Max
