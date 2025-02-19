Four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, New York City: a rising star professor struggling to make space for her love life; a savvy tech entrepreneur always dating someone new; a no-filter singer; and a hopeless romantic fashion designer. Together, they level up into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.
|Meagan Good
|Camille Parks
|Jerrie Johnson
|Tye Reynolds
|Grace Gealey
|Quinn Joseph
|Shoniqua Shandai
|Angie Wilson
|Tyler Lepley
|Ian Walker
