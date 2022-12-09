Harukana Receive

Oozora Haruka, who's just moved to Okinawa, is generally cheerful and optimistic, but there's one thing she feels insecure about: she's taller than most other girls. Her cousin Higa Kanata also has one hang-up: she had to quit her beach volleyball because she was too short. The mismatched cousins find themselves paired up as a beach volleyball team.
|Saki Miyashita
|Kanata Higa (Voice)
|Emiri (Emily) Thomas (voice)
|Kana Yuuki
|Haruka Oozora (Voice)
|Atsumi Tanezaki
|Kurea (Claire) Thomas (voice)
|Akari Kito
|Ai Tanahara (voice)
|Mai Sunagawa (voice)
