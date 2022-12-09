Not Available

Harukana Receive

  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

C2C

Oozora Haruka, who's just moved to Okinawa, is generally cheerful and optimistic, but there's one thing she feels insecure about: she's taller than most other girls. Her cousin Higa Kanata also has one hang-up: she had to quit her beach volleyball because she was too short. The mismatched cousins find themselves paired up as a beach volleyball team.

Cast

Saki MiyashitaKanata Higa (Voice)
Emiri (Emily) Thomas (voice)
Kana YuukiHaruka Oozora (Voice)
Atsumi TanezakiKurea (Claire) Thomas (voice)
Akari KitoAi Tanahara (voice)
Mai Sunagawa (voice)

