When shrewd and confident FBI Special Agent Audrey Parker arrives in the small town of Haven she soon finds herself caught up with the return of The Troubles, a plague of supernatural afflictions that occurred in the town at least once before. If that was not enough to draw her in, she also finds a link that may lead her to the mother she has never known.
|Emily Rose
|Audrey Parker
|Maurice Dean Wint
|Agent Howard
|Lucas Bryant
|Nathan Wournos
|Eric Balfour
|Duke Crocker
|Laura Mennell
|Dr. Charlotte Cross
|Adam Copeland
|Dwight Hendrickson
