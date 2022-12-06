Not Available

Haven

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

When shrewd and confident FBI Special Agent Audrey Parker arrives in the small town of Haven she soon finds herself caught up with the return of The Troubles, a plague of supernatural afflictions that occurred in the town at least once before. If that was not enough to draw her in, she also finds a link that may lead her to the mother she has never known.

Cast

Emily RoseAudrey Parker
Maurice Dean WintAgent Howard
Lucas BryantNathan Wournos
Eric BalfourDuke Crocker
Laura MennellDr. Charlotte Cross
Adam CopelandDwight Hendrickson

Images

