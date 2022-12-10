He is my Master

Not Available

A 14-year-old millionaire named Yoshitaka receives an enormous inheritance as a result of his parents’ death in an accident. Later, after firing the original maids, he needs to be looked after—so he decides to hire new live-in maids. Though he originally expects an elderly woman to take the job, two runaway girls, Izumi, 14, and Mitsuki, 13, end up accepting the job in exchange for a home and income. Another girl, Anna, later becomes a maid as well, and all three live in the mansion with Yoshitaka.