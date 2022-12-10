Not Available

Healing Hands is a 1998 Hong Kong medical drama series that ran on TVB Jade. It focuses on the lives and loves of the doctors and nurses at the fictional Yan Oi Hospital in Hong Kong. It is noted for its realism in depicting medical situations, thanks to the help of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, who had loaned actual hospital equipment and facilities for filming. It can be considered the Hong Kong equivalent to the American television series ER, although its storyline are arguably mirrored in another American series, Grey's Anatomy. Lawrence Ng is the main star of the show as neurosurgeon Dr. Paul Ching Chi Mei. The other main role is played by Bowie Lam, who plays Dr. Henry Lai Kwok Chu as an accident and emergency doctor who is best friends with Paul. The series was considered controversial within Hong Kong during its original run, as it dealt with sensitive issues such as homosexuality and AIDS. This was regarded as one of the main factors as to why the Hospital Authority pulled its support after the series was aired. The show was followed by two sequels, Healing Hands II and Healing Hands III.