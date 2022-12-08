Heartless follows Sofie and Sebastian - two siblings with a deep dark and fatal secret. In order to survive they must suck energy out of other people. We follow their quest for answers as to why they are this way and their search leads them to Ottmannsgaard, a boarding school with plenty of deep dark secrets of its own.
|Sebastian Jessen
|Sebastian Nielsen
|Julie Zangenberg
|Sofie Nielsen
|Nicolaj Kopernikus
|Henrik Just
|Allan Hyde
|Pieter Stockman
|Frederikke Dahl Hansen
|Nadja
|Julie Christiansen
|Emilie Just
