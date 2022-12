Not Available

This 30-minute Saturday morning cartoon was produced by Ruby-Spears Productions and aired a total of 26 episodes. The first season, called "Heathcliff and Dingbat," ran for 13 episodes and included backup segments with Dingbat and the Creeps (who were created specifically for this show). The second season, called "Heathcliff and Marmaduke," ran for 13 episodes and featured backup segments with fellow comic strip character Marmaduke.