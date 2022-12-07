Heaven's Lost Property

Sakurai Tomoki is a normal student whose motto is "Normal is the best". If there is one thing abnormal, it is that he often dreams of a girl whose face he cannot even remember, and when he wakes up from that dream, he would always be crying. He tried leaving it as just a dream... but one day, from the sky, an angel descended.
|Saori Hayami
|Ikaros
|Ayahi Takagaki
|Mikako Satsukitane
|Kaori Fukuhara
|Astraea
|Iori Nomizu
|Nymph
|Soichiro Hoshi
|Tomoki Sakurai
|Mina
|Sohara Mitsuki
