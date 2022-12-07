Not Available

Heaven's Lost Property

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sakurai Tomoki is a normal student whose motto is "Normal is the best". If there is one thing abnormal, it is that he often dreams of a girl whose face he cannot even remember, and when he wakes up from that dream, he would always be crying. He tried leaving it as just a dream... but one day, from the sky, an angel descended.

Cast

Saori HayamiIkaros
Ayahi TakagakiMikako Satsukitane
Kaori FukuharaAstraea
Iori NomizuNymph
Soichiro HoshiTomoki Sakurai
MinaSohara Mitsuki

View Full Cast >

Images

2 More Images