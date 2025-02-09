Heisa Byoutou

Not Available

Meet the lovely nurses of Ishikawa General Hospital! There's Yuriko, the tall, dark and seductive head nurse; Naho, the cute and playful girl with a sexy streak... and then there's Satsuki. Quiet and shy, Satsuki only wants to make a good impression, but she keeps screwing everything up. When she accidentally gives an aching patient the wrong medication, he cons her into releasing his pain with a healthy dose of hot and heavy sex - but by the end, it's Satsuki that's moaning in pleasure! Now, Satsuki will make sure that all of her mistakes are remedied with a little sexual therapy. But is she taking things too far? And what would her co-workers say if they knew...?