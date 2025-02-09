Not Available

Heisa Byoutou

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Meet the lovely nurses of Ishikawa General Hospital! There's Yuriko, the tall, dark and seductive head nurse; Naho, the cute and playful girl with a sexy streak... and then there's Satsuki. Quiet and shy, Satsuki only wants to make a good impression, but she keeps screwing everything up. When she accidentally gives an aching patient the wrong medication, he cons her into releasing his pain with a healthy dose of hot and heavy sex - but by the end, it's Satsuki that's moaning in pleasure! Now, Satsuki will make sure that all of her mistakes are remedied with a little sexual therapy. But is she taking things too far? And what would her co-workers say if they knew...?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images