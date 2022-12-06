A team of scientists from the Centre for Disease Control travel to a high tech research facility in the Arctic to investigate a possible disease outbreak, only to find themselves pulled into a terrifying life-and-death struggle that holds the key to mankind's salvation...or total annihilation.
|Billy Campbell
|Dr. Alan Farragut
|Jordan Hayes
|Dr. Sarah Jordan
|Neil Napier
|Dr. Peter Farragut
|Kyra Zagorsky
|Dr. Julia Walker
|Steven Weber
|Brother Michael
|Matt Long
|Dr. Kyle Sommer
