Not Available

Helix

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sony Pictures Television International

A team of scientists from the Centre for Disease Control travel to a high tech research facility in the Arctic to investigate a possible disease outbreak, only to find themselves pulled into a terrifying life-and-death struggle that holds the key to mankind's salvation...or total annihilation.

Cast

Billy CampbellDr. Alan Farragut
Jordan HayesDr. Sarah Jordan
Neil NapierDr. Peter Farragut
Kyra ZagorskyDr. Julia Walker
Steven WeberBrother Michael
Matt LongDr. Kyle Sommer

Images

