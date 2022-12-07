Hell on Wheels tells the epic story of post-Civil War America, focusing on a Confederate soldier (Mount) who sets out to exact revenge on the Union soldiers who have killed his wife. His journey takes him west to Hell on Wheels, a dangerous, raucous, lawless melting pot of a town that travels with and services the construction of the first transcontinental railroad, an engineering feat unprecedented for its time.
|Anson Mount
|Cullen Bohannan
|Colm Meaney
|Thomas 'Doc' Durant
|Robin McLeavy
|Eva
|Christopher Heyerdahl
|The Swede
|Phil Burke
|Mickey McGinnes
|Tim Guinee
|Collis Huntington
