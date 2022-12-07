Not Available

Hell on Wheels

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Hell on Wheels tells the epic story of post-Civil War America, focusing on a Confederate soldier (Mount) who sets out to exact revenge on the Union soldiers who have killed his wife. His journey takes him west to Hell on Wheels, a dangerous, raucous, lawless melting pot of a town that travels with and services the construction of the first transcontinental railroad, an engineering feat unprecedented for its time.

Cast

Anson MountCullen Bohannan
Colm MeaneyThomas 'Doc' Durant
Robin McLeavyEva
Christopher HeyerdahlThe Swede
Phil BurkeMickey McGinnes
Tim GuineeCollis Huntington

