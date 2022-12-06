The show examines the strange happenings in Hemlock Grove, a fictional town in Pennsylvania. Roman Godfrey, heir to the town's wealthy Godfrey family, befriends the town's newcomer, Peter Rumancek. Recent brutal murders in the town have stirred up rumors, and the two work together to shed light on the case while also hiding their own dark secrets.
|Landon Liboiron
|Peter Rumancek
|Bill Skarsgård
|Roman Godfrey
|Famke Janssen
|Olivia Godfrey
|Madeleine Martin
|Shelley Godfrey
|Camille De Pazzis
|Annie
