Hemlock Grove

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

ShineBox SMC

The show examines the strange happenings in Hemlock Grove, a fictional town in Pennsylvania. Roman Godfrey, heir to the town's wealthy Godfrey family, befriends the town's newcomer, Peter Rumancek. Recent brutal murders in the town have stirred up rumors, and the two work together to shed light on the case while also hiding their own dark secrets.

Cast

Landon LiboironPeter Rumancek
Bill SkarsgårdRoman Godfrey
Famke JanssenOlivia Godfrey
Madeleine MartinShelley Godfrey
Camille De PazzisAnnie

Images

