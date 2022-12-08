Not Available

HENNEKO

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Youhei Suzuki

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

J.C.Staff

The story centers around a second-year high school boy named Yokodera Youto. Youto is always thinking about his carnal desires, but no one acknowledges him as a pervert. He learns about a cat statue that supposedly grants wishes. The boy goes to pray that he will be able to express his lustful thoughts whenever and wherever he wants. At the statue, Youto encounters Tsutsukakushi Tsukiko, a girl from his high school with her own wish - that she would not display her real intentions so readily.

Cast

Yūki KajiYōto Yokodera (voice)
Yui OguraTsukiko Tsutsukakushi (voice)
Kaori IshiharaAzusa Azuki (voice)
Yukari TamuraTsukushi Tsutsukakushi (voice)
AimiEmanuella ''Emi'' Porlallora (voice)
Hirofumi NojimaPonta (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images