The story centers around a second-year high school boy named Yokodera Youto. Youto is always thinking about his carnal desires, but no one acknowledges him as a pervert. He learns about a cat statue that supposedly grants wishes. The boy goes to pray that he will be able to express his lustful thoughts whenever and wherever he wants. At the statue, Youto encounters Tsutsukakushi Tsukiko, a girl from his high school with her own wish - that she would not display her real intentions so readily.