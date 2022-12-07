Not Available

Far away in an entirely different galaxy to our own, there lies the surreal and high-tech Makuhero City, home to the Hero Factory, where new robotic heroes, powered by a strange semi-sentient material called quaza, are built every day. The factory was created by the wise architect of Makuhero City, the philanthropic Mr. Makuro, with the intention of upholding peace and prosperity throughout the universe, fighting the worst villains and monsters from all over the galaxy. The main story revolves around the Hero Factory Alpha Team and their allied rookie heroes combating evil on several different planets.