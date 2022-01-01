Not Available

Hi! Padosi... Kaun Hai Doshi?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Hi! Padosi... Kaun Hai Doshi? is an Indian television comedy series that aired on Sahara One channel, starring veteran Bollywood actor and writer Kader Khan in the main lead. The series was converted from comedy show to regular drama-series on November 10, 2011 due to change in concept, and the second season was named Piya Ka Ghar Pyaara Lage.

Cast

Sadat ShamsiBabban Miyan
Kader KhanRam Bharose
Muni JhaHansmukh Lal Mehta
Sanjeeda SheikhSejal Mehta
Himani ShivpuriHimani
Sejal ShahMrs. Hansmukh lal Mehta

View Full Cast >

Images