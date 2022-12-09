A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.
|Zoë Kravitz
|Rob Brooks
|Da'Vine Joy Randolph
|Cherise
|David H. Holmes
|Simon
|Jake Lacy
|Clyde
|Kingsley Ben-Adir
|Russell 'Mac' McCormack
|Thomas Doherty
|Liam Shawcross
