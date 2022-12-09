Not Available

High Fidelity

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Midnight Radio

A departure from Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and beloved 2000 film, Hulu’s High Fidelity centers on Rob (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love. High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Cast

Zoë KravitzRob Brooks
Da'Vine Joy RandolphCherise
David H. HolmesSimon
Jake LacyClyde
Kingsley Ben-AdirRussell 'Mac' McCormack
Thomas DohertyLiam Shawcross

