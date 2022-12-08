Not Available

High School DxD

  • Action
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

TNK

The story follows Hyoudou Issei, a dim-witted, lecherous second-year high school student who is killed by a girl on his first date ever. Issei is reincarnated as a devil, and from that day forward, he serves as an underling of Rias Gremori, a high-level devil who is also the prettiest girl on Issei's campus.

Cast

Yūki KajiIssei Hyodo
Ayana TaketatsuKoneko Tōjo
Shizuka ItōAkeno Himejima
Yōko HikasaRias Gremory
Azumi AsakuraAsia Argento
Fumihiko TachikiSacred Gear/Ddraig

Images

