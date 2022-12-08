High School DxD

The story follows Hyoudou Issei, a dim-witted, lecherous second-year high school student who is killed by a girl on his first date ever. Issei is reincarnated as a devil, and from that day forward, he serves as an underling of Rias Gremori, a high-level devil who is also the prettiest girl on Issei's campus.
|Yūki Kaji
|Issei Hyodo
|Ayana Taketatsu
|Koneko Tōjo
|Shizuka Itō
|Akeno Himejima
|Yōko Hikasa
|Rias Gremory
|Azumi Asakura
|Asia Argento
|Fumihiko Tachiki
|Sacred Gear/Ddraig
