High School USA!

  • Animation
  • Comedy

ADHD Studios

Join the super-positive, millennial students of HIGH SCHOOL USA!, as they confront all the unique challenges of growing up in a modern world. Led by the painfully naïve and always upbeat MARSH MERRIWETHER, there is nothing these kids can’t put a positive spin on, from cyber-bullying to Adderall-addiction to embarrassing sexting incidents.

Cast

Moon Unit ZappaTracy (voice)
Nathan BarnattBlackstein (voice)
Vincent KartheiserMarsh Merriwether (voice)
T.J. MillerBrad (voice)
Mandy MooreCassandra (voice)
Zosia MametAmber (voice)

