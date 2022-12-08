Join the super-positive, millennial students of HIGH SCHOOL USA!, as they confront all the unique challenges of growing up in a modern world. Led by the painfully naïve and always upbeat MARSH MERRIWETHER, there is nothing these kids can’t put a positive spin on, from cyber-bullying to Adderall-addiction to embarrassing sexting incidents.
|Moon Unit Zappa
|Tracy (voice)
|Nathan Barnatt
|Blackstein (voice)
|Vincent Kartheiser
|Marsh Merriwether (voice)
|T.J. Miller
|Brad (voice)
|Mandy Moore
|Cassandra (voice)
|Zosia Mamet
|Amber (voice)
