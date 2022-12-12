Not Available

In 1997 the BBC were allowed on board HMS Splendid - one of the Royal Navy's twelve Hunter-Killer submarines - to record one of the most important missions of her career. Nuclear powered to ruthlessly seek out and destroy other submarines and warships, Hunter-Killer submarines are usually subject to the highest levels of security. This record of HMS Splendid on active service is thus totally unique. This highly acclaimed BBC series follows HMS Splendid from her base in Faslane on a three month undersea mission via the Panama Canal to San Diego where the submarine is charged with the vital task of firing the Royal Navy's first ever Tomahawk Cruise Missile. Life on board is captured in vivid detail, from the control room to the galley with officers and ratings providing a unique insight into one of the most dangerous and demanding jobs in the world.