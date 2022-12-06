Not Available

Holby Blue

  • Drama

The police force at Holby South is tasked with the toughest job yet. Not only are they fighting the usual crime with drug offenders and gang members, but today they are faced with the threat of terrorism on their own soil. Watch how they handle the intensity in this eight-part BBC series.

Cast

David SterneDesk Sergeant Edward 'Mac' McFadden
Sara PowellRachel Barker (Crown Prosecution Service)
Elaine GloverRookie Lucy Slater
Joe JacobsConstable William 'Billy' Jackson
Kieran O'BrienConstable Robert Clifton
Jimmy AkingbolaConstable Neil Parker

