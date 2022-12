Not Available

Vijay TV brings you a new game show titled "New Hamam Home Sweet Home powered by Arun Excello, launching on 04th March, 2011, airing every Friday and Saturday at 10 pm. The popular & versatile actor Satyaraj enters the small screen through this complete entertainer on Vijay TV. Two teams comprising of three family members each would compete against each other every week for the grand prize "a home".