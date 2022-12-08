Not Available

Big profits! Quick turnovers! Everyone’s getting into the act! Live the dream of working for yourself, making all the big decisions and in the end raking in the cash. How hard can it be to successfully flip a house? Peter Fallico host of HGTV’s Home to Go and Home to Stay is putting his money where his mouth is with his new show Home to Flip. Home to Flip is a new, half-hour, 13-episode real estate-meets-design reality series that gives viewers the inside scoop on how to find, buy, renovate and flip a house for profit. Putting his own money on the line, host Peter Fallico takes us with him as he finds and renovates a house that he will try to flip. In each episode he'll share his tips and tricks for success: how to find the right property; which renovations make the most sense; how to source materials off-the-beaten-track; and how to best present the house in order to make a profit. Each episode will also feature one of Peter's signature design projects, a carpentry/contracting project, a beautiful reveal of one room and, of course, tons of money-saving tips and design and decorating advice. Facing real-life obstacles and making real-time decisions, Peter takes us along for the adventure that is creating and selling a successful Home to Flip.