Home with Kids, is a sitcom/drama from Mainland China. There are four series of Home with Kids, i.e. Home with Kids 1, Home with Kids 2, Home with Kids 3 and Home with Kids 4, which were released respectively in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007. It is considered to be an equivalent to Growing Pains, a US sitcom. Unlike most Chinese multi-camera sitcoms, Home With Kids prominently uses child actors as main roles. The series also reunites Song Dandan and Wen Xingyu, who both starred in China's first multi-camera sitcom, I Love My Family. The series has ended with 365 half-hour episodes.