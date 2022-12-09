Hori-san & Miyamura-kun

Izumi Miyamura is a lonely teenager who, despite being very recluse, ends up sharing a secret with a classmate. Her name is Kyoko Hori and he helped her younger brother when he got injured. Both are surprised by how different they look and act outside school. From then on, a peculiar bond is formed between them.
|Asami Seto
|Hori Kyouko
|Yoshimasa Hosoya
|Ishikawa Tooru
|Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
|Miyamura Izumi
|Kana Ueda
|Yoshikawa Yuki
|Akiko Hasegawa
|Ayasaki Remi
|Yumiko Kobayashi
|Hori Souta
View Full Cast >