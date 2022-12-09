Not Available

Hori-san & Miyamura-kun

  • Animation
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Shingo Natsume

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

GONZO

Izumi Miyamura is a lonely teenager who, despite being very recluse, ends up sharing a secret with a classmate. Her name is Kyoko Hori and he helped her younger brother when he got injured. Both are surprised by how different they look and act outside school. From then on, a peculiar bond is formed between them.

Cast

Asami SetoHori Kyouko
Yoshimasa HosoyaIshikawa Tooru
Yoshitsugu MatsuokaMiyamura Izumi
Kana UedaYoshikawa Yuki
Akiko HasegawaAyasaki Remi
Yumiko KobayashiHori Souta

