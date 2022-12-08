Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere

Set in a distant land, Japan is divided into feudal territories, yet conquered by outside countries, the city Musashi that will ignite the flame of battle is being targeted and has no choice but to keep its people safe by entering this war, with the fate of the world resting on its hands, the students of Musashi may hold the key to victory.
|Jun Fukuyama
|Aoi Toori
|Minori Chihara
|Horizon Ariadust
|Chiwa Saito
|Aoi Kimi
|Daisuke Ono
|Tenzou Crossunite
|Ami Koshimizu
|Asama Tomo
|Marina Inoue
|Neit Mitotsudaira
View Full Cast >