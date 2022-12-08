Not Available

Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere

  • Animation
  • Comedy

SUNRISE

Set in a distant land, Japan is divided into feudal territories, yet conquered by outside countries, the city Musashi that will ignite the flame of battle is being targeted and has no choice but to keep its people safe by entering this war, with the fate of the world resting on its hands, the students of Musashi may hold the key to victory.

Jun FukuyamaAoi Toori
Minori ChiharaHorizon Ariadust
Chiwa SaitoAoi Kimi
Daisuke OnoTenzou Crossunite
Ami KoshimizuAsama Tomo
Marina InoueNeit Mitotsudaira

