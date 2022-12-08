Not Available

Born from a low caste, Baek Gwang-hyun first started working as a horse doctor, then worked his way up to become a famous veterinarian. Eventually, he became a doctor appointed to the royal palace and honored with the distinction of being the king’s personal doctor. He was the first Oriental medicine doctor who practiced surgical treatments in the field of Oriental medicine and for this, he became a famous doctor and acupuncture specialist in all of Asia. His tumultuous life story, which begins with him surviving on the bottom rungs of society, encapsulates his deep humanism that he practiced when healing patients. This story should be a wake-up call to the nation’s current medical establishment that puts profits ahead of the well-being of patients.