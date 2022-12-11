Not Available

How are legends made? Guan Xiao Di is a rebellious young woman. The traditional life of studying and finding a stale career never interested her. When she accidentally stumbles into a bodyguard training center, her life will never be the same again. There, she meets the arrogant Liang Da Wei, who is training Cui Tian Qi and other “hot girls” to become the best bodyguards. As Xiao Di undergoes the grueling training regimen, she begins to learn the value of discipline and hard work on the road to becoming a legendary bodyguard.