Is the Kiwi dream of owning your own home still a reality or just a fast fading dream? House Hunt is a heartfelt new observational series that follows the journeys of diverse couples, families and friends from all walks of life as they struggle to achieve the near impossible – to buy their first home in New Zealand’s overheated property markets. House Hunt chronicles the range of emotions that face New Zealand’s first home buyers; from desperate open home searches and multiple failed auctions, last minute financial challenges and inevitable relationship conflict, to the exhaustion and elation of home buying success, or the devastation of missing out. Home affordability has never been such a topical issue, and with episodes filmed up and down the country, House Hunt also looks at the varied issues facing first home buyers in different regions.