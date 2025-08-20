House of Guinness

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story reimagines the period immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.
|Anthony Boyle
|Arthur Guinness
|Louis Partridge
|Edward Guinness
|Fionn O'Shea
|Benjamin Guinness
|James Norton
|Sean Rafferty
|Niamh McCormack
|Ellen Cochrane
|Seamus O'Hara
|Patrick Cochrane
View Full Cast >