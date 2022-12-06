Not Available

How Stuff Works is about the stuff that makes the world go ‘round. It’s truly incredible to see the ingenious lengths people go to in order to extract rubber and iron, corn and wheat, and water and salt from the earth. Equally amazing is the number of different and varied products that can be derived from something so fundamental. Who would guess that furniture, diesel additives, crayons, solvents, candles, shampoo and tofu can all be derived from the humble soybean? Follow the incredible journey of these goods from the ground to your table, car, closet, medicine cabinet and places you may have never imagined.