Humans

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

American Movie Classics (AMC)

In a parallel present day, where the latest must-have gadget for any busy family is a 'Synth' (a highly realistic humanoid servant that's transforming the way we live). In hopes of reducing their workload, a suburban family purchases a new Synth only to discover that sharing life with a Synth has quite far-reaching consequences.

Cast

Katherine ParkinsonLaura Hawkins
Gemma ChanAnita / Mia
Emily BerringtonNiska
Lucy CarlessMattie Hawkins
Colin MorganLeo Elster
Theo StevensonToby Hawkins

Images

