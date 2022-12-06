In a parallel present day, where the latest must-have gadget for any busy family is a 'Synth' (a highly realistic humanoid servant that's transforming the way we live). In hopes of reducing their workload, a suburban family purchases a new Synth only to discover that sharing life with a Synth has quite far-reaching consequences.
|Katherine Parkinson
|Laura Hawkins
|Gemma Chan
|Anita / Mia
|Emily Berrington
|Niska
|Lucy Carless
|Mattie Hawkins
|Colin Morgan
|Leo Elster
|Theo Stevenson
|Toby Hawkins
